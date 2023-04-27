South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, were spotted sauntering in the streets of Rome past week. The 37-year-old and his new partner looked relaxed and so much in love in the pictures doing rounds on social media. The Vincenzo actor earlier this year had announced marrying the British actress and also that the couple is expecting a baby. In these new photos, Katy is seen flaunting her baby bump while walking hand in hand together with her husband. Song Joong-ki was previously married to The Glory star Song Hye-Kyo between 2017-2019. The two had acted together in the superhit K-drama, Descendants of the Sun.

Photos of Song Joong-ki and Pregnant Wife Katy Louise Saunders Go Viral

#SongJoongKi with wife Katy Louise Sanders in Rome. Her baby bump is already visible 🫣 pic.twitter.com/boBggCgXF3 — kdrama diary (@kdramasdiary) April 20, 2023

"#SongJoongKi and his wife are dating in Rome" is currently trending in Weibo 💙 Joongki originally didn't notice the photographer but when he did, he didn't care ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ We are in a totally new era lol pic.twitter.com/LmihzGU054 — Song JoongKi 송중기 only (@sjkwings1985) April 20, 2023

They look so happy 😊❤️#SongJoongKi pic.twitter.com/6AV8WhbtDX — for song joong ki ✨ (@sang_nihal) April 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)