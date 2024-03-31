Song Joong Ki to make a cameo appearance in Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears, as revealed by new stills from the show. The images have intensified excitement and speculation about his role, possibly as Vincenzo. This cameo marks a reunion for Song Joong Ki with his former co-star Kim Ji Won from Descendants of the Sun. The 8th episode will air tvN and Netflix on March 31. Queen of Tears: Did Kim Soo Hyun Receive a Whopping $9.5 Million for His Role in This Netflix Rom-Com? Here’s What We Know.

Song Joong Ki To Appear In Queen of Tears

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallyutalk (@hallyutalk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)