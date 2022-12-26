Song Joong-ki’s agency issued a statement that mentioned about the actor’s relationship status. The agency also addressed about rumour’s over the actor’s girlfriend’s pregnancy. High Zium Studio, stated, “It is difficult to confirm his personal life other than the fact that he is dating.” It even stated, “We would appreciate it if everyone could refrain from unconfirmed speculative reports.” Crash Landing On You Stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin Welcome a Baby Boy!

Song Joong-ki Agency’s Statement

Song Joong Ki’s Agency Releases Official Statement Addressing Pregnancy Rumors With The Actor’s Girlfriendhttps://t.co/8c10Er9is3 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) December 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)