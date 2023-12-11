Excitement is brewing among TWICE fans as the K-pop sensation announced the release of their upcoming single, "Dance Again", scheduled to drop on December 12th. The announcement has sent waves of anticipation throughout the fan base, eager to witness the group's latest musical endeavor. Known for their infectious energy and captivating performances, "Dance Again" promises to be another thrilling addition to their discography. TWICE Surprises Fans at Their 'Ready to Be' Pop-Up Event in Los Angeles.

View TWICE Update Here:

TWICE announces new single ‘Dance Again’ out December 12th. pic.twitter.com/ilKg5PfhLL — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 10, 2023

