BTS' Jin's recent song "The Astronaut" has reached #1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. Not only that, it has also become the longest #1 charting song by a k-pop solo act since PSY after still being on the chart for 3 weeks. Jin also set a record in the first week for the highest debut sales for a k-pop solo act in history. BTS' Jin Will Reportedly Enlist In The Military On December 13.

