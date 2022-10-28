Music Bank saw many performances by Korean artists that made debuts as well as comebacks. The nominees were announced as well who were (G)-IDLE and Le Sserafim, but it was (G)-IDLE who took home the trophy with "Nxde". Many artists like Kihyun, Kep1er, WEi and more also performed. MONSTA X’s Kihyun Reminisces His ‘Youth’ in New Comeback Music Video.

Youth by Kihyun

Nxde by (G)-IDLE

View All Performances Here

