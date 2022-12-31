As promised, YG Entertainment has introduced us to their new all-girl band which they are calling as Baby Monster. Introduced in a teaser video called 'Next Movement', the band consists of seven members. iKON Leaves YG Entertainment; Agency Left With BLACKPINK, BigBang, WINNER, Treasure As Active Groups – Reports.

Watch the Video below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)