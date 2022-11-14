Margot Robbie's female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie is shelved at Disney. The Babylon actress was the face of the female-focused film in the fantasy-adventure franchise since 2020, but Robbie now says the pic is not moving forward at Disney. Katrina Kaif Channelises Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn for Halloween 2022 Celebrations and Phone Bhoot Movie Promotions (View Pics)

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Margot Robbie's 'PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN' film is no longer happening. "We had an idea to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but a different kind of story, which we thought would’ve been really cool, but they don't want to do it." (via https://t.co/smoVlSGEWu) pic.twitter.com/3kEZRNaPMF — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) November 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)