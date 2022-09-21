Movie buffs are going to be in for a major treat on September 23. The initiative by Multiplex Association of India (MAI) to celebrate National Cinema Day is going to be a massive affair. To celebrate the event, MAI has announced that movie tickets would be priced at Rs 75 on that day and cinephiles can watch films such as Brahmastra, Chup, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and many other films at some of the biggest cinema chains. Let’s take a look at the 10 films that one can plan to watch on the big screens on September 23. National Cinema Day 2022: Viewers Can Watch Movies at Rs 75 on September 23 in India at These Many Screens!

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

Boyz 3

Dhokha - Round D Corner

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sita Ramam

Fakt Mahilao Maate

Jahaan Chaar Yaar

Middle-Class Love

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)