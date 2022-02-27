Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are all set to produce their first Gujarati film under their home banner Rowdy Pictures. The film titled Shubh Yatra is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film Aandavan Kattalai and it will be helmed by National Award-winning director Manish Saini. Malhar Thakar and Monal Gajjar have been roped in to play the lead roles.

Team Shubh Yatra

Happy to announce our first entry into Gujarati Cinema wit their SuperStar #MalharThakar @MalharThakar & @Gajjarmonal directed by national award winner #ManishSaini #ShubhYatra Wil be the first film from @Rowdy_Pictures looking forward to a continuous consistent journey here😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/BuIgy6JwY4 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) February 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)