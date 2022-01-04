1945 aka Madai Thiranthu has got a release date now, finally after several delays. The action movie based on Indian Independence is shot in Telugu and Tamil languages both. Earlier, the release date of the movie has been postponed twice. The period drama will now hit the big screens on January 7, 2022.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The long overdue @RanaDaggubati action India independence based film #1945Movie has announced a Release on Jan 7. pic.twitter.com/0G97S0jj7u — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 4, 2022

