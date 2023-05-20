Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban as the main leads, 2018 is a film that tells the true story of the great floods in Kerala. It is now the first Malayam movie that has crossed the 125 crore mark worldwide. 2018 Trailer Out! Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban and Asif Ali's Malayalam Film Talks About Hope, Courage and True Depiction Of Kerala Floods.

View 2018's BO Update:

FIRST TIME EVER :#2018Movie became the first Malayalam movie to cross the 125 Crores mark Worldwide from the Malayalam version alone. Top 3 : 1.#2018Movie - 125 Cr ++ 2. #Pulimurugan - 124.35 Cr 3. #Lucifer - 123.35 Cr pic.twitter.com/ukgK3g2K2r — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) May 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)