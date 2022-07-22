The 68th National Film Awards were announced on July 22 afternoon at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. And in the Feature Films category, it was Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru which won Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress awards among others. The movie is helmed by Sudha Kongara Prasad. 68th National Film Awards: Twitterati Feels Suriya Deserves To Win Best Actor Award For His Performance In Soorarai Pottru.

Check It Out:

Watch Soorarai Pottru Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)