Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is an upcoming Telugu film about a doctor played by Krithi Shetty who attempts to follow her dreams with the help of a man, played by Sudheer Babu. But her parents don't approve of the film industry and the indecent image their daughter may be known for. They try to keep her from starring in films and pursuing a career as an actor. #Sudheer16: Sudheer Babu To Play The Role Of A ‘Monstrous Cop’; Nitro Star Flaunts His Chiselled Physique In The Pre-Look Poster.

Watch Trailer Here:

