Forget the wait, the magic is here! The first look poster for Genie, starring Jayam Ravi, was unveiled by makers today. Ditching his usual hero persona, Ravi transforms into a whimsical genie. Clad in a red vest and sporting long hair, he emerges from a mystical lamp. The vibrant poster is filled with tempting treats like cupcakes and doughnuts, hinting at the fantastical world within the film. Gold coins scattered around further heighten the sense of wonder this movie promises. Thug Life: After Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi Exits Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Film – Reports.

Genie First Look Out

