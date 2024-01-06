Aattam features an ensemble star cast including Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Zarin Shihab. The Malayalam film, helmed by debutant Anand Ekarshi, released in theatres on January 5. The movie revolves around a group a theatre artistes and how one woman becomes a victim of a crime committed by one of the men in it. This gripping tale has been lauded by critics. Some have even praised this film as ‘one of the most brilliant Malayalam movies in recent times’. Critics have discussed about ‘misogyny, sexism, hypocrisy’ and much more in this intense tale. Take a look at the reviews shared by critics on Aattam. Kaathal The Core OTT Release: Netizens Praise Mammootty’s Performance in Jeo Baby’s Film, Share Favourite Scenes From the Malayalam Drama.

The Indian Express – Writer-director Anand Ekarshi adeptly exposes the blatant misogyny, sexism, hypocrisy, ego, envy, lust, selfishness, pseudo-righteousness and more from all the characters evenly, leaving no one untouched. While every actor, nearly all with theatre backgrounds, delivers spectacular performances, Zarin Shihab stands out with her flawless portrayal, skillfully navigating and effectively expressing all the emotions of Anjali.

The News Minute – The film, the debut of director Anand Ekarshi, wonderfully captures the prejudices and hypocrisies of people, squeezing in a few situations to expose what’s within. Not every scene is memorable, not all the characters are convincing. The film is not devoid of quick fixes. But whatever limitations the production has had, the script makes for a gripping artful film. It is not often that a director pulls off the combo.

South First – Aattam talks openly about the male ego, moral policing, misogyny, and how men deny women their personal space and dignity in the name of patriarchy. Aattam adopts a different storytelling method to raise pertinent questions about the patriarchal society and women’s issues. It’s a must-watch!

Times Now – As the stories unravel, suspicions surface and the clamour reaches a crescendo, Aattam builds towards a compelling climax that resonates with emotional depth. The conclusion is both impactful and thought-provoking, leaving the audience with lingering reflections on the consequences of betrayal.

