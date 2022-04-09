Mega fans are going to be in for a treat on April 12! The makers of Acharya have announced that the trailer of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer will be released on April 12. Acharya is helmed by Koratala Siva and produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

Acharya Trailer Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)