Kannada superstar Yash has fans across the country and they all wait to catch a glimpse of him. A video has surfaced online that shows several of his fans lined up outside the KGF star’s residence to not just see him, but also get an update about his upcoming project. The video shows how the actor hugged some of them and sweetly agreed to click pictures with each one of them present there. His sweet gesture has once again won all his fans’ hearts! Actor Yash Photographed at the Private Airport in Mumbai; KGF Star’s Braided Hairstyle Is Too Cool To Be Missed (View Pics & Video).

Yash Meeting His Fans

Fans Came to Meet @TheNameIsYash BOSS.But Without Refusing He Given Photo to Each And Every Fan.. #YashBOSS#yash19‌‌ pic.twitter.com/HMypyPeIgV — Yash Balaga® (@Yashbalaga) February 2, 2023

