On the occasion of Ahaana Krishna’s birthday today, the makers have dropped a new poster from Adi featuring her and co-star Shine Tom Chacko. They’d be seen essaying the characters Geethika and Sajeev Nair, respectively. Ahaana shared the poster on Instagram and mentioned, “Of the many things that make me happy today , this for sure takes the prize.” Ahaana Krishna Birthday: 5 Times When the Actress Looked Resplendent in Sarees (View Pics).

Adi Poster

