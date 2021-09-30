The trailer of Arya and Raashi Khanna's upcoming horror-comedy film Aranmanai 3 is out! Helmed by Sundar C, the film has a spooky storyline that will leave the audience engrossed. The plot of the movie revolves around the lead stars who sense supernatural experiences in a hauted palace and determine to find the mystery behind it.

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)