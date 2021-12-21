The 2017 released film Take Off had marked the directorial debut of editor Mahesh Narayanan and Kunchacko Boban had played the lead in his film. Before that, Mahesh has served as an editor for Chackochan’s other films such as Gulumaal: The Escape, Three Kings, Traffic, Mallu Singh, How Old Are You? and Cousins. The two are teaming up once again for the upcoming flick Ariyippu, which means Declaration, written and directed by Mahesh. The actor has shared a post stating the shooting of the film has commenced and we just can’t wait to know more details about this upcoming Malayalam film.

Update On Ariyippu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)