Popular Malayalam TV personality Arya Badai, known for her appearances on Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 and Badai Bungalow, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, DJ Sibin. On Thursday (May 15), she took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming post announcing the joyous news to her fans and followers. Along with a dreamy, blurred picture from their special day, Arya penned a long note for her fiancé. A part of her caption read, "From best friends to companions for life. My heart and my mind has finally found the pleasure of being in PEACE.. And I have found my HOME in your arms.." She concluded her note by thanking everyone who has supported them and teased that their wedding is just around the corner. Check out her post below. Kannada TV Actress Vaisshnavi Gowda Gets Engaged to Indian Air Force Officer Anukool Mishra in Bengaluru; First Pictures from Their Intimate Ceremony out!.

Arya Badai Gets Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Sibin Benjamin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arya Babu (@arya.badai)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)