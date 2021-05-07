Allu Arjun's 2004 film Arya clocks 17 years. The romantic-action film was helmed by Sukumar Bandreddi and produced by Dil Raju. The film features Anu Mehta, Siva Balaji in lead roles. The story revolves around Aarya, an outgoing and free-spirited boy who falls in love with Geetha, an introvert girl who is on the shield of another person named Ajay.

Check Out Allu Arjun's Tweet Below:

17 years of ARYA today pic.twitter.com/YnOs5jDRDL — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 7, 2021

