Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, and a stellar cast, unveils its long-awaited trailer ahead of its Pongal release on January 12, 2024. Directed by R Ravikumar, the film faced delays attributed to financial hurdles, actors' prior commitments, and pandemic disruptions. Notably, the sci-fi flick boasts a staggering 4500 visual effects shots, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema. Fans anticipate an immersive experience as Ayalaan gears up for its highly awaited theatrical debut after years in the making. Ayalaan: Trailer of Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh's Sci-Fi Film to Be Out on January 5, 2024!

See Ayalaan's Trailer Here:

