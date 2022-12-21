Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to make her Mollywood debut opposite Dileep in the film titled Bandra. The makers have released actress’ first look from the upcoming Malayalam film helmed by Arun Gopy and it is indeed the perfect treat for her fans on the occasion of her 33rd birthday today. The beauty can be seen dressed in traditional ensemble in this poster. D147: Tamannaah Bhatia to Make Mollywood Debut in Dileep’s Next; View Pics from the Puja Ceremony.

Tamannaah Bhatia In Bandra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Gopy (@imarungopy)

