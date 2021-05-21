Superstar Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 has been temporarily suspended. The reason behind the same is that despite Tamil Nadu's government ban on the shooting of films/TV shows, the crew was spotted not following the lockdown norms. Reportedly, the set was sealed by a team of officials led by Thiruvallur Revenue Divisional officer Preethi Parkavi.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)