Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran and featuring Dhanush, has sparked controversy after Tamil writer-actor Vela Ramamoorthy accused the film of blatantly being copied from his novel, Pattathu Yaanai. Ramamurthy alleged copyright infringement by the filmmakers, igniting a debate on intellectual property rights within the Tamil film industry. Expressing his deep frustration with the rampant plagiarism plaguing the industry, Ramamurthy emphasised the paramount importance of respecting intellectual property rights and vehemently denounced the practice of appropriating creative content without fair compensation, calling it a disservice to both artists and audiences. Captain Miller Review: Netizens Are 'Swooned' By Dhanush's Performance in Arun Matheswaran's Movie!

Vela Ramamurthy's Interview With Pudhiya Thalamurai:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)