Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who has been vocal about many issues, including the sexual harassment prevalent in the film industry, has now penned an open letter to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin. In the letter, Chinmayi has urged the TN CM to make workplaces safer for women. She also pointed out that lyricist Vairamuthu, who has been accused by many women of sexually harassing them, continues to enjoy political clout. "17+ women have named your friend / supporter Mr Vairamuthu who continues to enjoy your proximity which he uses to silence women who speak up even more. Your party continues to platform him, as have other politicians in Tamilnadu. This is happening right under your nose." Chinmayi Sripaada Shuts Trolls on Their Sexual Remarks at Nayanthara for Her Outfit at Connect Event.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

.@mkstalin Respected Honble CM, Sir, It is amazing you show support to the cause of justice to sexual harassment survivors every time a case comes to notice across India. When political leaders speak there is hope for change. However there are no systems in place yet - No ICC… — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 29, 2023

