Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan's driver has passed away after consuming pizza and aerated drink. As per reports, the 51-year-old driver started to cough continuously and fainted after we fell asleep. He was also rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead by the doctors. May his soul RIP. Chup Movie Review: Dulquer Salmaan is Outstanding While Sunny Deol is Restrained in R Balki's Uneven Serial-Killer Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

Dulquer Salmaan's driver passes away after eating pizza. Here's what happened!#DulquerSalmaan https://t.co/gAM46RWdMY — FilmiBeat (@filmibeat) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)