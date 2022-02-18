Here's the moment all Suriya fans have been waiting for as the teaser of Etharkkum Thunindhavan is finally out! In the almost one minute clip, the actor could be seen fighting many goons as well as dancing-romancing with the lead actress Priyanka Arul Mohan. Indeed, the glimpse from the Pandiraj directorial looks top-notch and massy. Check it out!

Watch Etharkkum Thunindhavan Teaser:

