Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej and Tamannaah Bhatia's F3: Fun and Frustration will be available for streaming on Sony LIV from July 22. The Anil Ravipudi directorial will go live on the streaming giant at midnight (12 AM IST) on the mentioned date. Also, to note, that the film's only Telugu version is set to release on Netflix. F3 - Fun and Frustration Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film.

Check It Out:

#F3 will premiere on SonyLIV in all South Indian languages tonight at 12AM. On Netflix, only in Telugu at 12AM. pic.twitter.com/hSk5iqpbsq — Streaming Updates (@OTTSandeep) July 21, 2022

