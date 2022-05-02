F3: Fun and Frustration, written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, is all set to be released in theatres on May 27. Starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead, the makers have announced that the film’s trailer will be out on May 9 and it would be a ‘FUN-tastic’ trailer. F3 Song Woo Aa Aha Aha: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada Dance Their Hearts Out in This Peppy Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

F3 Movie Trailer Update

