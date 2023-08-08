Fahadh Faasil has turned a year older today and from family, friends to fans, all are extending heartfelt birthday wishes to the Mollywood actor on social media. Nazriya Nazim too shared some adorable pics of them and wished her hubby on Insta. She mentioned in the caption of her post, “Love u shanu !!!! Shine on u diamond No one like u !!!!” Fahadh Faasil Birthday: From Maheshinte Prathikaaram to Maamannan, a Look at the Best Films of the Versatile Actor (Watch Videos).

Nazriya Nazim Wishes Fahadh Faasil On Instagram

