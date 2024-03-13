The second single, "Kalyani Vaccha Vaccha" from Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, was finally released by the makers on March 12. Mangli and Karthik sang the song, and ace music composer Gopi Sundar composed the music. The beautiful track set in the backdrop of a traditional wedding features the lead actors dancing their hearts out. "Kalyani Vaccha Vaccha" is bound to give you both emotional and upbeat vibes. Helmed by Parasuram, Family Star will be released in the theatres on April 5. Family Star Song 'Nandanandanaa': Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Melody is Enchanting in Sid Sriram's Voice (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch “Kalyani Vaccha Vaccha” Song Here:

