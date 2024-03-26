Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film Family Star is set to hit screens on April 5. Their latest single, "Madhuramu Kadha," offers a gentle romantic melody from the female lead's perspective. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, it features classical-based chorus verses in the interlude, adding depth to the composition. With Gopi Sundar on the music and Sri Mani on the lyrics, the song is a highlight. Previously, the makers unveiled "Kalyani vacha Vacha," a joyous wedding track. Family Star, produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, is directed by Parasuram Petla. The official trailer will drop on March 28. Family Star: Trailer for Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur’s Film Set To Drop on March 28; Third Song Out on THIS Date!.

Watch Family Star Song "Madhuramu Kadha"

