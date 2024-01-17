HanuMan hit the theatres on the occasion of Sankranthi and this superhero film has emerged as the second highest grossing Indian film of 2024. Within four days of its theatrical release, the Teja Sajja-starrer grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide. Talking about the film’s domestic collections, HanuMan’s Hindi version minted Rs 18.77 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 1.54 crore in North India. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Tejja Sajja’s Superhero Flick Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide, Director Prasanth Varma Posts, ‘My First Century in Films’!

HanuMan Movie Collection

#HanuMan stands tall, finds APPRECIATION and ACCEPTANCE, both… Continues to set cash registers ringing on Day 5… Several Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres are FANTASTIC… Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.17 cr, Mon 3.80 cr, Tue 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 18.77 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi… pic.twitter.com/qIZikAilTB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2024

