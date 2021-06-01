Jagame Thandhiram trailer is finally here. Dhanush returns after a mind-blowing Karnan with this slam-bam movie of a small gangster from Madurai who gets employed by a politically influential goon from London. Rest is how he gets bigger than the one who hires him. It is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film stars James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and others. Jagame Thandhiram will stream on Netflix on June 18.

Check out the trailer of Jagame Thandhiram

