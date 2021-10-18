The much-awaited track from Jai Bhim, starring Suriya, has been released and just like its title, the song is indeed loaded with power. Titled “Power”, this electrifying track has been sung by Arivu and he has also written the lyrics of it. The song gives out a strong message, the importance of fighting for social justice and also against untouchability. This “Power” song has been composed by Sean Roldan.

Watch The Power Song From Jai Bhim Below:

