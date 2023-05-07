Director Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya welcomed their first child on January 31, 2023. The couple blessed with a baby boy have finally announced their child’s name via an adorable family pic. Atlee and Priya have named their son Meer. The couple mentioned in their Insta post, “Yes the name is MEER.” Atlee and Wife Priya Mohan Blessed With Baby Boy, Jawan Director Pens 'Parenthood Starts Today' (View Post).

Atlee And Priya’s Son Meer

