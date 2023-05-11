Jude Anthany Joseph previously accused Antony Varghese of cheating him out of Rs 10 lakh saying it was for his sister's wedding, and backing out of a project, allegations which Antony denied to be true. He had also claimed his mother is filing a defamation case against Jude. Now Jude Anthany Joseph came out and apologised for his statements against Antony in an interview. Antony 'Pepe' Varghese Denies Jude Anthany Joseph's Allegations of Cheating, Says His Mother is Filing Defamation Case Against '2018' Director.

View Jude Anthany's Apology Here:

Jude Anthany Joseph apologized for his statements against Antony Varghese Pepepic.twitter.com/lBKKmveAPi — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) May 11, 2023

