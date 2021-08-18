South star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday announced his latest Malayalam film, Kaapa, co-starring actor Manju Warrier. The film will be helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Venu and penned by G R Indugopan, credited with its story, screenplay and dialogues. Kuruthi Twitter Review: Netizens Are in Awe of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Thriller Film on Amazon Prime Video.

Billed as a story of Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, Kaapa also stars Asif Ali and Anna Ben. Taking to Twitter, Prithviraj shared an official announcement teaser of the film and said that he is "privileged" to be a part of it. "Privileged to be part of 'Kaapa- The Ring of Death!' #FEFKA Writers Union and #TheatreOfDreams Production. A story out of my city... Thiruvananthapuram," the 38-year-old actor tweeted. Kuruthi Ending Explained: Decoding The Violent, Morally Conflicted Climax of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out Prithviraj Sukumaran's Tweet Below:

South superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty launched the motion poster of Kaapa, which is presented by FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) Writers Union. "Here's the motion poster of 'KAAPA', directed by Venu, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Manju Warrier, and Anna Ben. This is a venture initiated by FEFKA Writers Union and I wish them all the very best,"

Mammootty and Mohanlal wrote on their respective social media handles.Kaapa is backed by Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham and Dileesh Nair. The film is reportedly based on the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, popularly called as KAAPA. The film's music will be composed by Justin Varghese. Prithviraj is currently seen in the Amazon Prime Video thriller Kuruthi.

