The trailer of Kaapa is here and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kota Madhu packs a solid punch in the upcoming gangster drama. The film also starring Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali and Anna Ben is directed by Shaji Kailas. The Malayalam film promises to be a treat for movie buffs during the time of Christmas this year. Kaapa: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s First Look As Kotta Madhu Out!

Watch The Trailer Of Kaapa Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)