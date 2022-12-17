Director Atlee and Priya Mohan shared the news on social media on Friday that they are expecting their first child. The couple even shared a few pictures in which the latter can be seen flaunting her baby bump. There were several who congratulated the soon-to-be parents, including Kajal Aggarwal. She wished them on Twitter saying, “Awwww lots of love my favourites can’t wait to welcome baby Atlee!! so happy for the both of you!” Atlee and Wife Priya Are Expecting First Child! Jawan Director Shares Pictures and Says ‘We Are Pregnant’.

Kajal Aggarwal Congratulates Atlee And Priya

