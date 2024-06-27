Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, premiered on the big screen today to positive reviews. Critics have praised its unique storyline, performances and stunning visuals. Adding to its allure are the notable cameos by SS Rajamouli and Vijay Deverakonda (as Mahabharat’s Arjun) alongside Prabhas, which have been leaked by excited netizens online. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD continues to captivate audiences. Watch the leaked clips below. Dulquer Salmaan's Special Cameo In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Makes Netizens Go Crazy (Spoiler Alert).

Vijay Deverakonda's Scene From 'Kalki 2898 AD'

SS Rajamouli In 'Kalki 2898 AD'

