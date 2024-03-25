Kamal Haasan is one of the most loved actors in the industry. In a recent interaction, Kamal shared updates about director Shankar's upcoming films Indian 2 and Indian 3. The actor revealed that Indian 2 is currently in the post-production phase. He added that he will also start post-production work on Indian 3 soon. He went on to add, 'The shooting of Mani Ratnam's Thug Life will start soon after the campaign (election) ends. Also, I've done a cameo in a film called Kalki 2898 AD.'

Watch Kamal Haasan's Latest Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)