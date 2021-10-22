Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham trailer is out! The Malayalam comedy flick stars Nivin Pauly, Grace Antony, Vinay Fort, Jaffer Idukki, Sudheesh, Vincy Aloshious, Joy Mathew, Rajesh Madhavan and Sudheer Paravoor. The trailer looks super interesting and for sure it will make go laugh out loud with some epic funny scenes and moments. The movie will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12.

Watch The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)