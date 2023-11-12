Suriya's upcoming pan-Indian movie, Kanguva, is right at the top of the must-watch list for most film lovers. Now, fans have received the best Diwali treat in the form of a new poster that has been unveiled. The poster showcases an intense and mass-driven period look of the superstar holding a beacon of light in his hands, while his army blows war horns. Kanguva will feature both contemporary and historical sequences, with Suriya playing multiple characters. Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya’s Never-Seen-Before Avatar Leaves Fans With ‘Goosebumps’, Netizens Hail Director Siva’s Upcoming Film.

Check Out The New Poster Of Kanguva Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

