Kerala Crime Files is Disney+ Hotstar's first foray into Malayalam original content, with the web-series starring actors Lal and Aju Varghese in the lead. Touted to be in the investigation-thriller genre, the recently unveiled poster of the series has the actors in cop uniforms while the tag-line is interesting - 'Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara'. The platform hasn't revealed the exact streaming date for the show. Kerala Crime Files: From Cast to Plot, All You Need to Know About Aju Varghese and Lal's Malayalam Web-Series on Disney+ Hotstar.

Check Out the Poster Below:

Brace yourself to unravel Kerala's most gripping thriller - #KeralaCrimeFiles : Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara. The first-ever Malayalam web series from #DisneyPlusHotstar. #StreamingSoon! Available in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi. pic.twitter.com/zBF4ziOzOf — DisneyPlus Hotstar Malayalam (@DisneyplusHSMal) April 21, 2023

