Trisha Krishnan has been roped in for KH 234. After announcing that Dulquer Salmaan is onboard for the project, the makers have now shared that Trisha too is aboard for this film. The actress expressed her excitement on being part of KH 234 by stating, “Blessed when dreams come true multiple times Thrilled to collaborate again with the legend powerhouses Mani sir & Kamal sir in #KH234.” Dulquer Salmaan in KH 234! DQ Roped In for Kamal Haasan–Mani Ratnam’s Upcoming Film (View Pic).

Trisha Krishnan In KH 234

Blessed when dreams come true multiple times🥹Thrilled to collaborate again with the legend powerhouses Mani sir & Kamal sir in #KH234. Thank you universe🙏🏻❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/KSyJ4fskF9 — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)