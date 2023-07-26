King of Kotha is the upcoming gangster drama featuring an ensemble cast with Dulquer Salmaan in the leading role. The movie helmed by Abhilash Joshiy also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, who essays the character Tara. The actress has shared on Instagram that she has completed the dubbing of King of Kotha. Along with the update, the actress’ look in the film, as shown in the backdrop, is unmissable. King of Kotha Teaser: ‘King’ Dulquer Salmaan Is Here To Save the People of Kotha and This Promo Glimpses His Badass Avatar; Film To Release in August 2023 (Watch Video).

Aishwarya Lekshmi In King Of Kotha

